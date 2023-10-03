Editorial | Letters Letter: Congress needs to find common ground Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Is there any hope for a sensible bipartisan middle majority forming that functions and works for the people (“Hawaii lawmakers, citing disaster relief funds, support stopgap funding measure,” Star-Advertiser, Oct. 1)? Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Is there any hope for a sensible bipartisan middle majority forming that functions and works for the people (“Hawaii lawmakers, citing disaster relief funds, support stopgap funding measure,” Star-Advertiser, Oct. 1)? Our Congress avoiding another shutdown that cost us billions last time and got our bond rating downgraded was a win. People of good faith should cheer loudly for House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to continue to work with, cut major deals with and compromise with Democrats in Congress and President Joe Biden. There is important work to be done by all nonextremists on budgeting, cybersecurity, crime, fentanyl, support for Ukraine and Taiwan, sensible gun regulations, immigration, pollution and more. Some may say that I’m a dreamer. But it is in our best interest to find common ground, and to govern by making many more sensible deals. Daniel Laraway Kapahulu EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Editorial: Little clarity after Maui fires hearing