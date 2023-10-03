Letter: Congress needs to find common ground

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Is there any hope for a sensible bipartisan middle majority forming that functions and works for the people (“Hawaii lawmakers, citing disaster relief funds, support stopgap funding measure,” Star-Advertiser, Oct. 1)? Our Congress avoiding another shutdown that cost us billions last time and got our bond rating downgraded was a win.

People of good faith should cheer loudly for House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to continue to work with, cut major deals with and compromise with Democrats in Congress and President Joe Biden.

There is important work to be done by all nonextremists on budgeting, cybersecurity, crime, fentanyl, support for Ukraine and Taiwan, sensible gun regulations, immigration, pollution and more.

Some may say that I’m a dreamer. But it is in our best interest to find common ground, and to govern by making many more sensible deals.

Daniel Laraway

Kapahulu

