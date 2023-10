Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Nhung Nyugen invented a lighter version of the traditional Vietnamese dessert called che. This twist has less sugar and less coconut fat and is so easy to make as almost all of the ingredients are poured out of cans.

Nyugen uses the lighter coconut milk found in the refrigerated section. You can add more sugar if you prefer, but by using the lychee and longan syrups, it is already lightly sweet. The pandan jelly and jackfruit are found in Asian markets or online. Substitute any ingredient for what you can find, just vary the textures and the unusual flavors make this dessert special. Serve over ice for the full chilled effect.

Vietnamese-style Chilled Fruit Dessert

Ingredients:

• 1 (1.25-pound) can lychee with syrup

• 1 (1.25-pound) can longan with syrup

• 1 (19-ounce) can pandan-flavored jelly, drained

• 2 (12.7-ounce) container coconut gel (nata de coco), drained

• 1 (20-ounce) can jackfruit, drained

• 1 cup coconut milk (refrigerated type)

• Ice

Directions:

In a large bowl, add lychee and longan with syrup. Cut pandan jelly into 1/2-inch cubes and add drained coconut gel. Cut jackfruit into strips and add coconut milk. Chill at least 1 hour. Fill individual bowls with ice and top with fruit “soup” immediately.

Makes about 12 servings.