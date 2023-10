Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Bluetree Cafe (1009 Kapiolani Blvd.) is known for its juices, coffees and healthy fare, and the biz just launched a new brunch menu that’s centered on Japanese toasts. Breakfast is served all day from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Start with signature drinks like the Bluetree latte (Bluetree blend espresso, honey, nutmeg, hazelnut, butterfly pea tea and milk) and ube latte with house-made syrup.

New toasts include yuzu avocado, Maine lobster, açaí brûlée — cinnamon butter toast topped with açaí, coconut flakes, honey and fresh fruits — caprese, and roasted garlic and mushrooms.

Also new are the salmon lox bagel with pesto cream cheese, spinach and artichoke dip, and the Bluetree mezze platter (paprika-roasted naan served with baba ganoush, pickled vegetables, edamame hummus and roasted vegetables).

Call 808-591-0120 or visit bluetreejuice.com.

A new bento spot

Kotetsu Chaya (1427 S. King St.) recently opened in the former Choi’s Kitchen space. The biz specializes in Japanese bentos and ramen.

The bento selection is extensive and features options like sutamina, or stir-fried pork with garlic sauce ($15), chicken over rice ($15) and chicken karaage ($15). The taco rice ($13) — housemade taco meat with lettuce and cheese — is also popular. Meanwhile, the ramen menu comprises tonkotsu ($14), miso ($14) and jigoku ($16).

The biz is open daily from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and from 5 to 8 p.m. Follow the restaurant on Instagram (@kotetsu_chaya).

Bentos to ‘thai’ for

S&S Thai Kitchen, located at Ka Makana Alii, now offers a bento box and catering menu for its patrons.

The eatery offers three takeout bentos: basil eggplant stir-fried chicken with jasmine rice ($10.59 per bento), pork spring roll with chicken fried rice and a fried egg ($12.99 per bento), and a choice of garlic beef or chicken, yellow curry chicken, sticky or fried rice, and mango sticy rice ($13.99 per bento). Customers must order a minimum of 20 bentos. For 31 or more orders, the prices are discounted at $9.99, $11.99 and $12.99, respectively.

Meanwhile, its catering menu showcases a half-dozen different appetizers such as pork or vegetable spring rolls, stuffed chicken wings and chicken satay. It also includes salads, six curries such as green or panang curry, a half-dozen fried noodle and fried rice dishes, and nine different stir-fry options. Catering dishes range from $50 to $80 for medium pans, which serve six to seven people, and from $90 to $140 for large pans, which offer 12 to 15 servings.

Visit sandsthaikitchen.com or call 808-341-2115.

In-‘crudo’-ble cuisine

Cino recently opened in Ward Village on Sept. 27 and offers a fusion of modern Italian cuisine that showcases local seafood and fresh produce. It is the fourth concept by local restaurateurs Henry Yoon and Jin Hong, who also founded Cafe Duck Butt, DB Grill and Mad Bene. At Cino, executive chef Arnold Corpuz has curated a menu with an array of selections, ranging from freshly prepared crudos and housemade pastas to the finest cuts of steak.

“We’re crafting a creative menu that marries local flavors with modern Italian cuisine,” states Corpuz. “I’m ready to return home and feel grateful to work with the team at Cino to deliver an amazing culinary experience.”

Cino is open 5-9 p.m. Sundays-Thursdays and 5-11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. The restaurant has plans to expand its hours to include a weekend brunch.

Visit cinohawaii.com.