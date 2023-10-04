Letter: Family, communities need to raise kids right

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The editorial regarding the rampant and violent crime on the Waianae Coast cited several recent high-profile crimes (“Waianae Coast needs healing,” Star-Advertiser, Our View, Oct. 1).

There was mention of the need for community building, increased and improved policing and involvement by the state Department of Education.

Left out is the “village”: the kupuna, parents, aunties and uncles, and other community members who should have been instilling positive behaviors and values to the keiki from early on. By the time the children reach school age, they already have been mostly set on a life path.

The police are dealing with negative behaviors that the village and nuclear families have allowed to develop.

By the way, the proverb, “It takes a village,” has its roots in Africa, among people who likely had more challenges in raising children.

Cyrus Siu

Kaunakakai

