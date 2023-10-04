comscore Editorial: Homeless actions serve public need | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: Homeless actions serve public need

  • Today
  • Updated 8:37 p.m.

This morning, a Hawaii Circuit Court judge will be asked to consider a preliminary injunction against the City and County of Honolulu, temporarily banning what the city calls “enforcement actions” but what the American Civil Liberties Union of Hawaii (ACLU) calls unconstitutional “sweeps” of homeless people from public properties. Read more

Previous Story
Editorial: More accounting for Red Hill spills

Scroll Up