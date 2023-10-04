comscore Lawsuit-generating Palolo roadway reopens | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Hawaii News

Lawsuit-generating Palolo roadway reopens

  • By Ian Bauer ibauer@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • PHOTOS COURTESY CITY AND COUNTY OF HONOLULU The steep incline of Kuahea Street in Palolo Valley has been repaved, and surrounding roads have been reopened. Above, the street is shown before and after the $24 million project.

    PHOTOS COURTESY CITY AND COUNTY OF HONOLULU

    The steep incline of Kuahea Street in Palolo Valley has been repaved, and surrounding roads have been reopened. Above, the street is shown before and after the $24 million project.

Over a period of years, a Palolo Valley neighborhood reportedly suffered a slow but inexorable underground landslide that caused its roads to buckle, its hills to erode, its houses to slide, its waterlines to break and burst, and its retaining walls to crack and crash into neighboring properties. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: Stephany Vaioleti and John Doronio

Scroll Up