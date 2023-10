Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Queen’s Health System has named Stephany Vaioleti as president of Queen’s North Hawaii Community Hospital on Hawaii island. Before joining Queen’s, Vaioleti was deputy director of the nonprofit Holomua Collective. Prior to that she was community engagement navigator at Hawaii Energy, focusing on energy efficiency and equity. She also held positions of senior vice president at HMSA and chief executive officer at Kahuku Medical Center.

The Facilities Group Hawaii has promoted John Doronio to senior vice president and general manager starting in January. Doronio has 15 years of experience in Hawaii, having previously been the company’s vice president of people and strategy. In 2020 he was hired as director of human resources under Kleenco Group, which merged in 2022 with Armstrong Building Maintenance under TFG Hawaii. He has also nearly 25 years of leadership experience, having served in human resources roles at companies including ProService, American Savings Bank, Expedia Group and Hoku Corp.

