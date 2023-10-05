Head-on collision in Kalihi sends 3 to hospital; 2 critical

The Honolulu Police Department says three men are in the hospital following a head-on collision on North School Street in Kalihi Wednesday night.

Police said at about 10:50 p.m. Wednesday, a 49-year-old man driving eastbound attempted to make a left turn in the left lane and collided head-on with another vehicle driven by a 32-year-old man heading westbound at a high rate of speed.

Emergency Medical Services responded with several units to the scene at 1620 N. School St., the address for Kamehameha Shopping Center, and took the two drivers to the hospital in serious condition.

The first driver had a male passenger, 54, who was taken to the hospital in critical condition. While at the hospital, the 49-year-old driver was also downgraded to critical condition.

At this time, police said speed appears to be a contributing factor on the part of the 32-year-old motorist, but it remains unknown if drugs or alcohol were factors. Speed, alcohol and drugs do not appear to be contributing factors for the 49-year-old driver.

The investigation is ongoing.