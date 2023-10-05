Letter: Maui emergency agency useless when fire struck

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Regarding “Andaya unfairly treated regarding Maui sirens” (Star-Advertiser, Letters, Sept. 29): Herman Andaya, the former director of the Maui Emergency Management Agency, does not deserve justification.

It is clear the County of Maui failed on Aug. 8: the fields of dry grasses, hiding in plain sight; absence of effective warnings for residents of Lahaina; reports of Maui police officers blocking roads, limiting access to vehicle evacuation routes out of Lahaina as the firestorm approached.

There were many deficiencies in communication, command and control and coordination of efforts on that day. Maui County officials are aware of their errors, because they have formed a wall of silence, refusing to answer detailed questions.

Why have an emergency management agency if, when the crisis comes, the agency is worthless?

Money spent on MEMA in recent years would have been better spent on control of dry grasslands near Lahaina.

Edward Miller

Kailua

