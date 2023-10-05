comscore EPA urges use of toxic-dust control agent in Lahaina | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Hawaii News

EPA urges use of toxic-dust control agent in Lahaina

  • By Christie Wilson cwilson@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:47 a.m.
  • COURTESY PHOTO Crews with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency worked in August to remove hazardous household materials from Kula properties that were burned in an Aug. 8 wildfire in Upcountry Maui.

    COURTESY PHOTO

    Crews with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency worked in August to remove hazardous household materials from Kula properties that were burned in an Aug. 8 wildfire in Upcountry Maui.

  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Above, a National Guardsman maintained a roadblock Wednesday on Lahaina­luna Road in Lahaina.

    GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Above, a National Guardsman maintained a roadblock Wednesday on Lahaina­luna Road in Lahaina.

  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Above, a sign on Aa Street near Aipuni Street in Lahaina on Tuesday warned of health risks to those who entered the neighborhood destroyed by the Aug. 8 wildfire.

    GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Above, a sign on Aa Street near Aipuni Street in Lahaina on Tuesday warned of health risks to those who entered the neighborhood destroyed by the Aug. 8 wildfire.

  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Above, walls of houses and burned-out cars were all that remained in upper Lahaina on Wednesday near Kelawea Mauka Makai park.

    GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Above, walls of houses and burned-out cars were all that remained in upper Lahaina on Wednesday near Kelawea Mauka Makai park.

Despite concerns about cleanup activities, wind and rain sending toxic ash into the air and ocean following the devastating Aug. 8 Lahaina wildfire, Maui County is waiting until owners and residents have been able to visit their homes and properties in burned areas before applying a polymer product to control dust and runoff. Read more

Previous Story
National Emergency Alert successful in Hawaii

Scroll Up