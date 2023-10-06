comscore Letter: Trump’s property value estimates clearly fraud | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Trump’s property value estimates clearly fraud

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Jim Delmonte’s claim that Donald Trump had the right to value his real estate at whatever price he wanted is just plain wrong in the context in which Trump did what he did (“Trump had right to set value of his properties,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, Oct. 4). Read more

Previous Story
Letter: Hire National Guard retirees for corrections

Scroll Up