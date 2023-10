Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Regarding “Family, communities need to raise kids right” (Star-Advertiser, Letters, Oct.4): Cyrus Siu apparently hasn’t bothered to understand the depth of issues faced by Waianae community members beyond blaming the crime situation on the absence of family and community-member involvement in teaching keiki values and behavior.

There are many structural inequity issues that those on the Waianae Coast strive to overcome every day, in an effort to instill values and good behavior in their keiki. Community capacity building is one of the ways these efforts are supported.

Then I read the last sentence, “By the way, the proverb, ‘It takes a village,’ has its roots in Africa, among people who likely had more challenges in raising children.” What sort of greater intrinsic challenge did Africans have in raising children?

In the end, Siu exhibited at best a lack of understanding of people and their situations.

Amanda Allison

Wahiawa

