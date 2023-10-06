comscore DOE outlines safety plan as Lahaina schools set to reopen | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
DOE outlines safety plan as Lahaina schools set to reopen

  • By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:34 p.m.
  • GEORGE F. LEE / AUG. 16 Lahainaluna High School, closed since the Aug. 8 wildfire, will reopen to students Oct. 17. Above, the school’s Jimmie H. Greig Gymnasium above Lahaina town.

    Lahainaluna High School, closed since the Aug. 8 wildfire, will reopen to students Oct. 17. Above, the school’s Jimmie H. Greig Gymnasium above Lahaina town.

As Lahaina’s three remaining public schools open to teachers today for the first time since the Aug. 8 wildfire, and their students return on a staggered schedule starting Oct. 16, state education officials announced that a new “safety plan” has been created in case of emergencies and evacuations, 300 air filters are being distributed to classrooms and offices, and each campus will have a “designated administrator” responsible for daily monitoring of air quality. Read more

