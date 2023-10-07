Kihei motorcyclist, 25, killed in crash; passenger, 18, survives

A 25-year-old motorcyclist died early this morning in Kahului in a single-vehicle crash, but his passenger survived.

The Kihei man was operating a blue 2012 Yamaha YZF-R6 with an 18-year-old female passenger from Kahului on Hookele Street.

Maui police said in a news release that the operator “failed to navigate a right bend in the roadway,” crossed into the opposite lane, struck the curb, then a tree and a speed limit sign on the grassy shoulder.

Both the motorcyclist and his passenger were thrown from the motorcycle onto the roadway.

The crash occurred 12:04 a.m. today a tenth of a mile east of Pakaula Street.

The woman was taken to the Maui Memorial Medical Center in stable condition.

Police said both motorcycle riders were wearing helmets at the time of the crash.

Police are withholding identification of the Kihei man until notification of family and friends.

The investigation has not yet revealed whether speed, alcohol or drugs are involved.

This is Maui County’s 15th traffic fatality this year, compared to 16 the same time last year.