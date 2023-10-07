Kamakawiwoole lifts Saint Louis by Kamehameha

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Kaunao‘a Kamakawiwoole passed for three touchdowns and ran for one more as No. 6 Saint Louis overwhelmed No. 7 Kamehameha 40-21 on Friday night.

Kamakawiwoole passed for 280 yards (19-for-27) without an interception.

“We’re getting better every game. It’s been a struggle. A lot of new young guys and new coaching staff since Cal (Lee) left, but we’re getting better,” Crusaders coach Ron Lee said. “ ‘O’a is a little more comfortable. It’s not only the timing. It’s the running. He’s becoming a little more of a threat.”

The Crusaders stymied Kamehameha’s ground attack and scored on all five first-half possessions in front of the Warriors’ senior-night crowd.

“They didn’t score on the first drive. The last three games, they scored (on us),” Lee added. “We’re getting better. At practice, the kids are fighting like heck. That’s what I want out of these guys. Life’s going to be tough. We’ll see how we’ll do. We’ve got two more games and we’ll see where we’re at.”

Saint Louis improved to 1-1 in ILH Open Division play (3-4 overall).

Running back Keola Apduhan sparked a productive Saint Louis ground game with 84 yards on 10 carries in the first half. He finished with 93 yards and the starting offensive line allowed just one sack.

“What we saw on film, we were focusing on their blitzes and their twists in the middle, really,” Crusaders lineman Rustin Young said.

“This win means a lot. Our O-line, we love running the ball,” said Young, who pulls on the occasional toss sweep. “I like hitting someone.”

Kamehameha standout Tristan Waiamau-Galindo had both of his team’s sacks, both in the second half.

“One was against me. I took the wrong set. My bad,” Young said.

Kamehameha dropped to 0-2 in league play (4-3), losing its third game in a row after a 4-0 start in nonconference play.

“In all honesty, we came out of here healthy and thanks to God, we have another week to get better,” Waiamau-Galindo said. “Ultimately, if you look around all of us, this is all we’ve got for seniors right now. We’re going to sharpen, reflect, get better and come back next week.”

Kamehameha and Saint Louis meet again next week as the four-game regular-season nears its end.

Apduhan’s twisting finish over the goal line completed a 4-yard run to open the game. After Kamakawiwoole found Titan Lacaden for a 3-yard TD strike and Sytyn Lasconia on a swing route for a 66-yard TD, Saint Louis led 20-7 with 22.6 seconds left in the first quarter.

Makani Markle-Kane’s 34-yard field goal opened the lead to 16 points, and Kamakawioole scored around left end on a 2-yard keeper with 2:22 left in the first half.

Saint Louis led 30-7 at intermission. After a 32-yard field goal by Markle-Kane and a 14-yard TD pass from Kamakawiwoole to Lasconia, the lead was 40-7.

Kamehameha got a fumble recovery by Kalei Harbottle, setting up a 7-yard TD run by Moe Passi.

A 59-yard bomb from Pono Kahaulelio to Raiden Morris set up Passi’s third TD, a 2-yard run that cut the score to 40-21 with 6:54 to go.

Saint Louis offensive lineman Houston Ka‘aha‘aina-Torres suffered a leg injury with 2:31 left in the first half. He walked off the field a minute later.

“It’s a high (ankle) sprain. I was worried it was his knee,” Lee said. “He’ll be OK.”

At Kunuiakea Stadium

Saint Louis (3-4, 1-1) 20 10 10 0 — 40

Kamehameha (4-3, 1-1) 7 0 0 14 — 21

STL—Keola Apduhan 4 run (run failed)

STL—Titan Lacaden 3 pass from Kaunao‘a Kamakawiwoole (Makena Kauai kick)

KS—Moe Passi 1 run (Brady Akau kick)

STL—Sytyn Lasconia 66 pass from Kamakawiwoole (Kauai kick)

STL—Makani Markle-Kane FG 34

STL—Kamakawiwoole 2 run (Kauai kick)

STL—Markle-Kane FG 32

STL—Lasconia 14 pass from Kamakawiwoole (Kauai kick)

KS—Passi 7 run (Akau kick)

KS—Passi 2 run (Akau kick)

RUSHING—STL: Keola Apduhan 13-93, Kamakawiwoole 7-25, Billy Duarte 4-21, Mose Lilo 2-(-10), Jonnah Wallace Gora-Aina 3-4, Kamu Sablan 1-1, Keanu Preston 1-0. KS: Passi 17-67, Nainoa Melchor 2-(-12), Pono Kahaulelio 12-13, Dreyton Stone 1-7.

PASSING—STL: Kamakawiwoole 19-27-0-280. KS: Kahaulelio 11-24-1-156.