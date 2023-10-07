Kamakawiwoole lifts Saint Louis by Kamehameha
- By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:05 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
JERRY CAMPANY / JCAMPANY@STARADVERTISER.COM
Kekama Cosma of Saint Louis stopped Ty Perkins of Kamehameha on Friday night.
JERRY CAMPANY / JCAMPANY@STARADVERTISER.COM
Kamehameha’s Ko‘olau Nee brought down Keola Apduhan on Friday night at Kamehameha.
-
JERRY CAMPANY / JCAMPANY@STARADVERTISER.COM
Adruen Meredith of Saint Louis pressured Kamehameha quarterback Pono Kahaulelio on Friday night.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree