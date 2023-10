Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The more than 11,000 signatures on the petition submitted to Gov. Josh Green speak strongly for our brothers and sisters in Lahaina (“Green sticks with Maui reopening plan as many urge delay,” Star-Advertiser, Oct. 4).

Is reopening West Maui to tourism any different than inviting tourists to visit the Pearl Harbor site just weeks after the attack of Dec. 7, 1941, or to the devastation after Hurricane Iniki hit Kauai?

Is our government really more attuned and cowing to the wants of the bureaucratic agencies it controls, or is it really for the benefit of the people that he have been elected to serve?

Listen, hear and respond to the vox populi.

Tom Ginella

Pupukea

