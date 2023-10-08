Hawai‘i International Film Festival highlights
- By Steven Mark smark@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:52 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
COURTESY HAWAI‘I INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL
A scene from “Nyad.”
COURTESY HAWAI‘I INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL
A scene from “Songs of Love.”
COURTESY HAWAI‘I INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL
A scene from “Concrete Utopia.”
COURTESY HAWAI‘I INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL
A scene from “Decade of the Dead.”
COURTESY HAWAI‘I INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL
A scene from “Island Cowgirls.”
STAR-ADVERTISER / 1980
Merv Lopes coaches during a game.
ASSOCIATED PRESS / 1982
Virginia’s Ralph Sampson, right, made an unsuccessful effort to knock the ball away from Ernest Pettway of Chaminade in this Dec 23, 1982 photo. The No.1 Cavaliers were upset by Chaminade 77-72.
-
COURTESY HAWAI‘I INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL
A scene from ““Uncle Bully’s Surf Skool.”
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree