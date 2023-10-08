Hawai‘i International Film Festival highlights

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Here are some highlights from the Hawai‘i International Film Festival.

CENTERPIECE FILMS

“Concrete Utopia”

An earthquake devastates Seoul, leaving one apartment standing in the the city. Soon outsiders try to get into the complex to escape the cold, and residents take extreme measures to keep them out. The film is this year’s Academy Award submission from South Korea and stars Park Seo-joon, who was also in “Parasite,” the 2018 Oscar winner for Best Film. Director Um Tae-hwa will be in attendance. 7:30 p.m. Oct. 18, screening at Consolidated Theatres Ward; and 8:45 p.m. Oct. 20, Consolidated Theatres Kahala

“Nyad”

Adapted from the memoir “Find a Way” by swimmer Diana Nyad, the film recounts a story of friendship and the triumph of the human spirit as Nyad (Annette Bening) tries to swim the 110-mile journey from Cuba to Florida, considered the “Mount Everest” of swims. Co-starring Jodie Foster as Nyad’s best friend and coach, Bonnie Stoll, and directed by Oscar-winning documentary filmmakers Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin. 7 p.m. Oct. 18, Ward Theatres

Other feature films from Hawaii

“Uncle Bully’s Surf Skool”

With surf instructor Bull “Bully” Kotter’s surfing business in Lahaina pushed to the brink by the pandemic, he turns to surf etiquette to teach about surf culture, ocean respect and kindness. A free event in support of #MauiStrong. Directed by Leah Warshawski and Todd Soliday. 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Ward Theatres

“Decade of the Dead”

A decade after zombies sweep the globe, a group of survivors finds refuge with a island community, only to come across a zombie-worshiping cult. Directed by Fairai Richmond and Adam Deyoe. 9 p.m. Oct. 15 and 8:15 p.m. Oct. 17, Kahala Theatres

“Island Cowgirls”

A coming-of-age documentary about two Hawaiian cowgirls on Hawaii island. One considers going to college on the mainland or staying in Hawaii, while the other has a plan to manage her family ranch, although its lease expires in a few years. Directed by Liz Barney and Alison Week. 3:30 p.m. Oct. 16, Kahala Theatres

“Songs of Love”

Documentary that uses song to trace the multifaceted journey of Korean immigrants in Hawaii. Features musical performances by violinist Ignace “Iggy” Jang and slack-key guitarist Keola Beamer. Directed by Jinyoung Lee Won. 5:30 p.m. Oct. 19, Kahala Theatres

“Merv and the Miracles”

Remember the Chaminade Silverswords’ victory in basketball over the University of Virginia Cavaliers in 1982? Still considered the biggest upset in college basketball to date, the game pitted a school with only eight years of basketball history against a storied powerhouse in college basketball, with two-time NCAA player of the year Ralph Sampson at center.

A documentary, “Merv and the Miracles,” referring to Chaminade coach Merv Lopes, is now being made about the game, with Hawaii-born filmmaker Christopher Makoto Yogi directing. Yogi will discuss the film in a panel discussion, “The State of 808 Indie Filmmaking,” at 4 p.m. Saturday at the Entrepreneurs Sandbox, 643 Ilalo St.

This panel will also discuss “Makawalu,” a story set at a tourist luau that explores what it means to be a modern Hawaiian in a society where economic failure seems inevitable.

Entry to this event requires a festival pass. Individual tickets are not available.