Hawai‘i International Film Festival returns to theaters

  • By Steven Mark smark@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:52 a.m.
  • COURTESY HAWAII INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL Manuel “Manny” Veincent, a steward of Mauna Kea, is featured in the film “Hometown Legends.”

    Manuel “Manny” Veincent, a steward of Mauna Kea, is featured in the film “Hometown Legends.”

  • COURTESY HAWAII INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL Drum-maker Keoni Aweau Turalde is featured in the film “Hometown Legends.”

    Drum-maker Keoni Aweau Turalde is featured in the film “Hometown Legends.”

  • COURTESY HAWAII INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL Edmar (Jayron Munoz) and Pili (Kaipo Dudoit) are rival Lahainaluna High School students who become closer in “My Partner.”

    Edmar (Jayron Munoz) and Pili (Kaipo Dudoit) are rival Lahainaluna High School students who become closer in “My Partner.”

A total of 186 films, from full-length features to shorts, action-oriented, dramatic and documentary will be screened during the festival. Read more

