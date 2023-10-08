Hawai‘i International Film Festival returns to theaters
- By Steven Mark smark@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:52 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
COURTESY HAWAII INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL
Manuel “Manny” Veincent, a steward of Mauna Kea, is featured in the film “Hometown Legends.”
COURTESY HAWAII INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL
Drum-maker Keoni Aweau Turalde is featured in the film “Hometown Legends.”
-
COURTESY HAWAII INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL
Edmar (Jayron Munoz) and Pili (Kaipo Dudoit) are rival Lahainaluna High School students who become closer in “My Partner.”
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree