See ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas,’ learn woodworking at Bishop Museum

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Bishop Museum gets festive Friday with a family film and offers a two-day wood inlay workshop that starts Saturday. Read more

Bishop Museum gets festive Friday with a family film and offers a two-day wood inlay workshop that starts Saturday.

>> Gets a jump on Halloween fun with the screening of Tim Burton’s classic film, “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” showing on the Great Lawn Friday.

From 5 to 9 p.m., come dressed for Halloween and take part in a costume contest, explore the museum and enjoy refreshments. The movie starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $5 presale at BishopMuseum.org, $10 at the door and free for members.

>> Kunane Wooton will teach a Paepo‘o Wood Inlay Workshop Saturday and Oct. 15 as part of the Bishop Museum’s Ola Ka No‘eau: Excellence in Hawaiian Artistry program.

Wooton will share his woodworking process and techniques to teach students to make their own 3-to-4 foot board of paepo‘o wood. Participants are required to attend both sessions from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Flanders Lawn.

Space is limited, and registration is required. Fee: $120, includes materials; $100 for museum members. To register, go to BishopMuseum.org.