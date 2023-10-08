Waikiki Aquarium event offers a ‘glowing’ good time

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Waikiki Aquarium starts the Halloween season early with its Hoa Ho‘olaule‘a festivities, featuring a “glow in the dark” theme, from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday.

Enjoy Halloween games, a Freaky Animal Museum, live exhibit demonstrations, a Halloween costume contest and more.

“Glowing Wonders” showcases the undersea world of fluorescence and bioluminescence through such creatures as Sea Fireflies. Discover the ocean’s ultimate masters of disguise in the Horrible Sea Cucumber and the Jeweled Anemone Hermit Crab exhibits.

Food and drinks will be provided by Simply Ono, Ono Kettle Pop, Banan Hawaii and Local Poke Bowl, among other vendors.

The name, “Hoa Ho‘olaule‘a” honors the aquarium’s Hawaiian monk seal, Ho‘ailona, currently in California for research.

Admission is $20; $10 children 4-12; and free to children 3 and under ($15 members, $5 children). Pre-registration recommended. For tickets, go to fowaquarium.org/hoa-hoolaulea.