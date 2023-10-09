Editorial | Letters Letter: Lying about value to get favorable loan is fraud Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Jim Delmonte’s letter requires a response (“Trump had right to set value of his properties,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, Oct. 4). Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Jim Delmonte’s letter requires a response (“Trump had right to set value of his properties,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, Oct. 4). I do not claim to be a real estate expert, but it seems disingenuous for Delmonte to compare his humble home to a multimillion-dollar commercial property. Surely Delmonte can recognize the fraud that’s committed by claiming to overvalue a property to get favorable loan terms and undervaluing them to avoid paying a fair share of taxes. Like Delmonte’s home, my home is worth a lot to me, and if I ever sell it, I can ask whatever I want for it and the market will decide what it ultimately sells for. But to over- or under-value it dishonestly for the nefarious purposes of financial gain is fraud. Kamalani Hurley Mililani EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story On Politics: State government in Lahaina, for now, to aid rebirth