Letter: Lying about value to get favorable loan is fraud

Jim Delmonte’s letter requires a response (“Trump had right to set value of his properties,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, Oct. 4).

I do not claim to be a real estate expert, but it seems disingenuous for Delmonte to compare his humble home to a multimillion-dollar commercial property. Surely Delmonte can recognize the fraud that’s committed by claiming to overvalue a property to get favorable loan terms and undervaluing them to avoid paying a fair share of taxes.

Like Delmonte’s home, my home is worth a lot to me, and if I ever sell it, I can ask whatever I want for it and the market will decide what it ultimately sells for. But to over- or under-value it dishonestly for the nefarious purposes of financial gain is fraud.

Kamalani Hurley

Mililani

