Letter: Store thefts multiplied bigger than Trump case | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letter: Store thefts multiplied bigger than Trump case

A loaf of bread or a candy bar does not equate with the fraud charges facing Donald Trump (“Grocery store thefts not as big as Trump’s fraud,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, Oct. 4). Read more

