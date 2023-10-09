Letter: Store thefts multiplied bigger than Trump case

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

A loaf of bread or a candy bar does not equate with the fraud charges facing Donald Trump (“Grocery store thefts not as big as Trump’s fraud,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, Oct. 4). But when multiplied by millions of candy bars and bread loaves, added to the multimillions of dollars in fashion goods and other high-end items brazenly stolen, without much effort by store security to prevent the theft, the accusations against Trump are paltry by comparison.

Jere Choo

Salt Lake

