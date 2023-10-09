Letter: Using cruise ship would ease Maui housing losses

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

A short time ago a reader suggested the smartest solution for housing and feeding our Lahaina ohana (“Floating hope: Use cruise ship to aid Maui ohana,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, Aug. 16). Of course, it was ignored, as are most smart suggestions from readers.

He wanted a cruise ship to be moored somewhere on Maui’s west side that could offer living spaces, food, even emotional support and comfort for those displaced by the fire. Instead, there is currently a scramble to provide tent shelters and soup kitchens for the shocked and grieving families. Surely, wealthy Hawaii can do better for them.

Barbara Mullen

Waimanalo

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter