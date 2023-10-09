comscore Letter: Using cruise ship would ease Maui housing losses | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Using cruise ship would ease Maui housing losses

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

A short time ago a reader suggested the smartest solution for housing and feeding our Lahaina ohana (“Floating hope: Use cruise ship to aid Maui ohana,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, Aug. 16). Read more

Previous Story
On Politics: State government in Lahaina, for now, to aid rebirth

Scroll Up