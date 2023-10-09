comscore Bringing them home: Hawaii’s future doctors set their sights on working in the isles | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Bringing them home: Hawaii’s future doctors set their sights on working in the isles

  • By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:56 p.m.
    A group of 77 students from the University of Hawaii John A. Burns School of Medicine’s class of 2027 at their white-coat ceremony over the summer includes Imi Ho‘ola graduates Lauren and Erin Kim.

    JABSOM graduate Christina Tse on match day. Tse is now doing her internal medicine residency at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center in Southern California. She would like to return to Hawaii to practice and to give back to her community.

    University of Hawaii John A Burns School of Medicine graduate Darin Poei, second from right, on match day. Poei, a second-year resident at Los Angeles General Medical Center, said his goal is also to return home to work in internal medicine in Hawaii.

