6.3 magnitude earthquake shakes Afghanistan region where earlier quake killed over 2,000

  • By Associated Press
  • Today
    ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Afghans bury hundreds of people killed in an earthquake to a burial site, in a village in Zenda Jan district in Herat province, western of Afghanistan, Monday, Oct. 9. Saturday’s deadly earthquake killed and injured thousands when it leveled an untold number of homes in Herat province.

HERAT, Afghanistan >> Another strong earthquake has shaken part of western Afghanistan where a quake on Saturday killed more than 2,000.

The 6.3-magnitude earthquake Wednesday morning was about 28 kilometers outside the capital of Herat province, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earlier quake that struck Herat was also 6.3 magnitude and has been followed by several strong aftershocks.

