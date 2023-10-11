Editorial | Letters Letter: Banks have the ability to verify property values Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! It’s amazing you have people writing in and defending the banksters who made millions upon millions from loans to the Trump organization (“Lying about value to get favorable loan is fraud,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, Oct. 9). Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. It’s amazing you have people writing in and defending the banksters who made millions upon millions from loans to the Trump organization (“Lying about value to get favorable loan is fraud,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, Oct. 9). Loan institutions always verify collateral value independently. They have the right to refuse the loan or negotiate the interest rate — it’s that simple. Everyone usually overrates their possessions when they are selling their property. It’s called the free market. James Prickett Mililani EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Column: Consider retailer in houseless response