Letter: Banks have the ability to verify property values

It’s amazing you have people writing in and defending the banksters who made millions upon millions from loans to the Trump organization (“Lying about value to get favorable loan is fraud,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, Oct. 9).

Loan institutions always verify collateral value independently. They have the right to refuse the loan or negotiate the interest rate — it’s that simple. Everyone usually overrates their possessions when they are selling their property. It’s called the free market.

James Prickett

Mililani

