Letter: Shapiro’s right: We’ve given up on compromise

Just two sentences out of David Shapiro’s column neatly summarized everything that’s wrong today, and they deserve to be repeated (“Hype and angry discord don’t aid Lahaina recovery,” Star-Advertiser, Volcanic Ash, Oct. 8):

“In an age of widespread suspicion, disinformation and distrust, we’ve moved far away from the old democratic ideal of working through our differences and hammering out agreements the majority can live with.

“We’re about having it all our own way, demonizing the opposition and taking pride in not being governable.”

Edward Conklin

Waikiki

