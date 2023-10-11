Hawaii Grown notebook: football, soccer, volleyball

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

FOOTBALL

>> Darius Muasau (Mililani), UCLA: Had only two tackles in the win over Washington State, but it was a big one, a sack of Cameron Ward for 9 yards the last time the Cougars had the ball. He had a person foul and a delay of game penalty in the first half. He has six tackles for loss this season, doubling his output from last year.

>> Duke Clemens (Punahou), UCLA: Started at guard in his 45th career game and helped the Bruins compile 181 yards on the ground in the win over Washington State. He also made his first career tackle after an interception in the first quarter.

>> Uso Seumalu (Molokai), Kansas State: Made a career-high three tackles in the loss to Oklahoma State, a week after he earned his first solo sack against Central Florida.

>> Roman Wilson (Saint Louis), Michigan: Caught three passes for 56 yards and ran the ball for the first time this season, gaining 10 yards, in the win over Minnesota. He is second in the nation with eight receiving touchdowns in six games. The Golden Gophers are only the second team to hold him out of the end zone this season.

>> Marist Liufau (Punahou), Notre Dame: Started at linebacker and had six tackles, (two solo) in a loss to Louisville. He also had a personal foul in the third quarter.

>> Dillon Gabriel (Mililani), Oklahoma: Led the Sooners to the game-winning score with 15 seconds left to beat Texas in the Red River Rivalry. Gabriel had 285 yards passing and 113 yards on the ground and entered the conversation for the Heisman Trophy. “I’ll say this,” Gabriel said about the buzz. “it’s not my main focus.” He went on to say that he is a big team guy and awards are not important.

“There are three things I represent,” Gabriel said when asked about the lei around his neck after the game. “The name on the front, the name on my back, and Hawaii.”

>> Chevan Cordeiro (Saint Louis), San Jose State: Threw for 325 yards and rushed for a touchdown in the loss to Boise State. Cordeiro has thrown interceptions in three straight games, the first time he has done that as a Spartan.

>> Kyler Halvorsen (Kaiser), San Jose State: Made all five of his kicks in the loss to Boise State — field goals of 33 and 27 yards and three extra points.

>> Aaron Faumui (Kapolei), Virginia: Had four tackles in the win over William &Mary, 11⁄2 of them for losses and another for no gain. Faumui is the only Virginia football player with an NIL deal with McDonalds.

>> Kapena Gushiken (Kamehameha-Maui), Washington State: Had a breakout game in the loss to UCLA, picking off a pass from quarterback Dante Moore and returning it 88 yards for a touchdown. Gushiken also had three solo tackles and a sack. The sack and interception were the first of his college career.

>> GianCarlo Rufo (Punahou), Georgetown: Had the best day of his young career in an overtime loss to Penn, registering six solo tackles and a sack.

SOCCER

>> Shayla Sugai (Aiea), San Jose State: Came off the bench at halftime and made three saves in the Spartans’ shutout of UNLV. She has not allowed a goal in more than a year.

>> Sunshine Fontes (Pearl City), UCLA: Fontes scored a goal in what is expected to be her last college match. Fontes buried a shot in UCLA’s 3-2 victory over Washington last week but went down on a foul late in the second half and left with what was later diagnosed as a torn ACL. Fontes was the leading scorer for the national champion Bruins last season and finishes her career having played in 71 matches and scoring 21 goals with 13 assists. Fontes, who also tore her ACL during her senior year of high school, is one of only six Bruins to have multiple hat tricks in her career.

>> Jadyn Hanks, (Konawaena), Idaho: Scored the lone goal in the Vandals’ victory over Sacramento State on Sunday, her second game-winner of the season and sixth of her career. The senior has scored 13 goals in her career, tied for eighth in program history, with 29 points in 60 matches.

>>Nicole Olanda (Aiea), Utah Valley: The defender scored her first goal since 2021 in the Wolverines’ 3-0 victory at Tarleton State on Thursday. It was the senior’s third career goal. She helped Utah Valley to its first NCAA Tournament last year and the Wolverines are undefeated in conference this season.

VOLLEYBALL

>> Jolei Akima (Kamehameha), Cal Poly: Had a season-high three aces in a sweep of UC Riverside on Saturday. She has reached double figures in digs in six straight matches and all but one of the 18 matches she has played this year. Akima and the Spartans will visit UC Santa Barbara on Thursday and host Hawaii on Saturday. She had six digs and four assists when the Rainbow Wahine visited Cal Poly and lost last season.

>> Nene Hawkins (Le Jardin), Cal State Bakersfield: Dished out 46 assists and had a season-high four kills in a loss to Long Beach State on Friday and followed it up with 27 kills in a loss to UC San Diego on Saturday.

>> Nadia Koanui (Kamehameha), Cal State Fullerton: Had her first kill of the season — on her first attempt — and second of her career when the Titans visited Hawaii on Friday. She also had 13 digs and three assists.

>> Jannie Blake (Kahuku), Eastern Washington: Recorded her first career double-double with 15 assists and 11 digs in a win over Portland State this week. She also buried her first kill of her college career in the match.

>> Nani Spaar (Kamehameha-Hawaii), George Mason: Had a career-high 20 kills in a loss to George Washington last Wednesday. She also contributed 10 digs for her first double-double since Sept. 1. She was a member of two all-tournament teams in the preseason.

>> Kristin McDaniel (‘Iolani), North Carolina State: Had 28 assists and 14 digs in the Wolf Pack’s historic upset of No. 5 Louisville last week. The graduate student is sixth in program history in career assists

>> Kelena Vaivai (King Kekaulike), Oral Roberts: Dished out a career-high 44 assists and had a season-high three blocks in a win over St. Thomas (Minnesota) to stop a 10-match losing streak. It was her second straight double-double and the fourth time she dished out more than 40 assists this season.

>> Elena Oglivie (‘Iolani), Stanford: Picked up a season-high 27 digs, five assists and three aces to help the No. 3 Cardinal win a big match over No. 4 Washington State. The digs were one off Oglivie’s career high and came just two days after she had only eight digs in a win over Washington. She sits in sixth in program history with 1,333 digs and third in digs per set with 4.27.

>> Ashli lcala-Romero (Maryknoll), Army: Made her first collegiate appearance on Friday in a win over Navy, appearing in two sets and having a service error.

>> Mokihana Tufono (UCLA), ‘Iolani: Had a season-high 16 digs in a loss at Arizona State on Saturday, her second straight match with double figures in digs after having five total in her previous 10 matches. She holds the program record for aces in a match with eight against Oregon last year.

>> Kaia Dunford (Punahou), Missouri-Kansas City: Buried 15 kills and had 13 digs in a loss to Denver while dishing out a career-high two assists. It was the senior’s 13th double-double in 16 matches.

>> Devin Kahahawai (Kamehameha), Texas: Tied a career high with six kills in a win over Kansas this week. It was just the third time this season she got more and 15 attempts in a match.

Compiled by Jerry Campany, Star-Advertiser