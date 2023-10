Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Regarding “Legalizing marijuana will cause harm” by Honolulu Prosecutor Steve Alm (Star-Advertiser, Island Voices, Oct. 8): I agree completely.

As a new Hawaii resident, recently moved from Portland, Ore., I can attest that Oregon’s recent legalization of marijuana (and other hard drugs) has proved to be a complete disaster. Drug use and abuse, drug-related crimes and homelessness have skyrocketed. The strain on law enforcement, medical services and social services has been immense, both in terms of time diverted from other important duties and the cost. And tax revenues have not come close to what was projected.

We in Hawaii can learn from this Oregon failure. As Alm wrote, “Let’s keep Hawaii, Hawaii.” We do not need the legalized sale of nonmedical marijuana; we do not want to reap the negative results already experienced by Oregon, California and Washington.

Brian Belet

Mililani

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter