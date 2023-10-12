Letter: Let homeless use parks instead of sidewalks

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I see the city is opening three- to five-day camping by permit online (“Honolulu starts online reservation system for camping,” Star-Advertiser, Oct. 2).

Why not utilize our parks and campsites for the homeless? Most already have toilets and/or showers. I see so much underutilized space when I drive through the Sand Island State Recreation Area.

Why is park use so restrictive when it could potentially solve some of the homeless issues? The homeless are allowed to “camp out” on our streets and sidewalks because there is no designated place they can go to. So work out a plan for them so that they can camp at the parks and receive services there.

It’s a healthier environment for them and not such an eyesore for the tourists and locals. Think outside the box to solve the homeless problem and use and share some of the available resources we already have.

Kathy O’Connor

Kuakini

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter