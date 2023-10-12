Editorial | Letters Letter: Let homeless use parks instead of sidewalks Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! I see the city is opening three- to five-day camping by permit online (“Honolulu starts online reservation system for camping,” Star-Advertiser, Oct. 2). Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. I see the city is opening three- to five-day camping by permit online (“Honolulu starts online reservation system for camping,” Star-Advertiser, Oct. 2). Why not utilize our parks and campsites for the homeless? Most already have toilets and/or showers. I see so much underutilized space when I drive through the Sand Island State Recreation Area. Why is park use so restrictive when it could potentially solve some of the homeless issues? The homeless are allowed to “camp out” on our streets and sidewalks because there is no designated place they can go to. So work out a plan for them so that they can camp at the parks and receive services there. It’s a healthier environment for them and not such an eyesore for the tourists and locals. Think outside the box to solve the homeless problem and use and share some of the available resources we already have. Kathy O’Connor Kuakini EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Letter: Banks have the ability to verify property values