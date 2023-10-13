Federal aid available for unemployed Maui workers

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Kylee Hernandez handed Kele Kolio, 7, a backpack as Jessica Gonsalves looked on at the Maui ‘Ohana Resource Fair at the Westin Maui Resort & Spa in Kaanapali on Thursday.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Hundreds of students were provided free school supplies and clothes at the Maui ‘Ohana Resource Fair at the Westin Maui Resort & Spa in Kaanapali on Thursday. Above, Ginger Fenna, right, held a bag of Uniqlo clothing to give away at the fair.