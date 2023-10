Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Bob Sigall informed us about John Kalama, who was born in Kula around 1814 and settled in the then-Washington territory when he was in his teens (“From Lahaina to Washington with aloha,” Star-Advertiser, Rearview Mirror, Sept. 29). Read more

Interestingly, there was a well-known politician and lawyer in Makawao, Maui, in the 1870s and 1880s named John Kalama. He became the stepfather of Samuel E. Kalama, who served as chairman and executive officer of the County of Maui board of supervisors for 20 years (1913-1933). To him was attributed much of the credit for the dominance of the Republican Party in Maui County at the time.

Antonio V. Ramil

Kihei, Maui

