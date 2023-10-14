comscore Letter: Lahaina hardly has rainy days anymore | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Lahaina hardly has rainy days anymore

Applying a sealer to fire-destroyed Lahaina as soon as possible is likely a good idea, but the “rainy season” hardly exists in Lahaina anymore (“Maui mayor OKs soil stabilizer to control ash,” Star-Advertiser, Oct. 11). Read more

