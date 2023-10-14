Editorial | Letters Letter: Lahaina hardly has rainy days anymore Today Updated 7:35 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Applying a sealer to fire-destroyed Lahaina as soon as possible is likely a good idea, but the “rainy season” hardly exists in Lahaina anymore (“Maui mayor OKs soil stabilizer to control ash,” Star-Advertiser, Oct. 11). Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Applying a sealer to fire-destroyed Lahaina as soon as possible is likely a good idea, but the “rainy season” hardly exists in Lahaina anymore (“Maui mayor OKs soil stabilizer to control ash,” Star-Advertiser, Oct. 11). We have had very, very few “frog stranglers” — make that “bufo stranglers” — over the last 20 years. It was almost always clear nights and sunny days in Lahaina. I miss it very much. Jim Killett Lahaina (displaced) EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Letter: Presidents, parties don’t determine interest rates