Letter: Lahaina hardly has rainy days anymore

Applying a sealer to fire-destroyed Lahaina as soon as possible is likely a good idea, but the “rainy season” hardly exists in Lahaina anymore (“Maui mayor OKs soil stabilizer to control ash,” Star-Advertiser, Oct. 11).

We have had very, very few “frog stranglers” — make that “bufo stranglers” — over the last 20 years.

It was almost always clear nights and sunny days in Lahaina. I miss it very much.

Jim Killett

Lahaina (displaced)

