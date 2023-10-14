comscore Radford rallies to defeat Castle, clinch playoff berth | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Prep World | Sports

Radford rallies to defeat Castle, clinch playoff berth

  • By Jonathan Chen jchen@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • JONATHAN CHEN / JCHEN@STARADVERTISER.COM Radford quarterback Afi Togafau completed 16 of 29 passes for 227 yards and two scores on Friday.

    Radford quarterback Afi Togafau completed 16 of 29 passes for 227 yards and two scores on Friday.

The Radford Rams spoiled Castle’s senior night with a 33-24 win over the Knights on Friday night at Castle High School. Read more

