Scoreboard – Oct. 14, 2023

CALENDAR TODAY AIR RIFLERY OIA: Individual and Team Championships, 2 p.m. at Moanalua. CHEERLEADING OIA: Preseason competition, 10 a.m. at Radford. CROSS COUNTRY ILH: to follow intermediate meet, which starts at 8:30 a.m. at Central Oahu Regional Park. FOOTBALL Mountain West: San Diego State vs. Hawaii, 5 p.m. at Clarence T.C. Ching Complex. ILH: 'Iolani vs. Damien, 6 p.m. at Farrington. OIA DI/Open: Waianae at Kapolei, 6:30 p.m.; Waipahu at Mililani, 6:30 p.m. OIA Division II: Kalaheo at Kaiser, 6 p.m. Non-League: Pac-Five vs. Molokai, 6 p.m. at Kamehameha. GOLF College men: Hawaii Tri Match, first round, 7 a.m., at Mauna Lani Golf Course and Waikoloa Beach Course. KAYAKING ILH: Sprint races, boys at 3:20 p.m.; girls at 4 p.m. at Ala Wai Canal. SOFT TENNIS OIA: Championships, 9 a.m. at McKinley. VOLLEYBALL PacWest women: Chaminade vs. Hawaii Hilo, 7 p.m. at Vulcan Gym. ILH, Varsity I girls: Tournament, 'Iolani at Punahou, 11:30 a.m. SUNDAY No local sporting events scheduled WATER POLO ILH Varsity Boys Mid-Pacific 12, 'Iolani 9 Goal Scorers—Mid-Pacific: Rylind Butler 5, Jordan Clifford 5, Dylan Morris, Noah Yang. 'Iolani: Reef Hangai 4, Nigel Palalay 2, Jackson Iwata 2, Micah Fasi. VOLLEYBALL OIA East Thursday Girls Varsity Farrington def. McKinley 25-10, 25-15, 25-21 Kahuku def. Kailua 25-14, 25-21, 25-12 Girls JV Farrington def. McKinley 21-14, 18-21, 15-9 Kahuku def. Kailua 21-5, 21-10 BOWLING Eastern Division At K-Bay Lanes Thursday Girls 1. Moanalua 1979. 2. Kalani 1860. 3. Kaiser 1771. 4. Castle 1664. 5. Roosevelt 1618. 6. McKinley 1075. 7. Farrington 935. 8. Kalaheo 514. High game/series—Moan: Nevaeh Floyd 168/447. Kaln: Ashlyn Sera 148/422. Kais: Haley Fujiwara 161/Fujiwara 446. Cast: Hayden Akau 148/403. Roos: Kaitlyn Inouye 128/Kailee Dijos 362. McK: Caimhe Raziel Casabar 167/411. Farr: Francine Jimenez 146/333. Kalh: Yvaine Knight 100/265.Boys 1. Moanalua 2514. 2. Castle 2468. 3. Kalani 1952. 4. Kalaheo 1900. 5. Kailua 1877. 6. Kaiser 1670. 7. McKinley 1599. 8. Farrington 1497. 9. Roosevelt 922. 10. Kaimuki 0. High game/series—Moan: Coy Sasano 206/559. Cast: Zaron Makashima 236/588. Kaln: Dyson Murakami 159/445. Kalh: Landon Lackey 167/441. Kail: Makai Aurio 226/481. Kais: Brennan Higa 186/Cayen Kagami 353. McK: Rayden Kikiloi 144/360. Farr: Tyler Kiet 126/334. Roos: Allen Raushenburg 189/420.