Scoreboard – Oct. 14, 2023

CALENDAR

TODAY

AIR RIFLERY

OIA: Individual and Team Championships, 2 p.m. at Moanalua.

CHEERLEADING

OIA: Preseason competition, 10 a.m. at Radford.

CROSS COUNTRY

ILH: to follow intermediate meet, which starts at 8:30 a.m. at Central Oahu Regional Park.

FOOTBALL

Mountain West: San Diego State vs. Hawaii, 5 p.m. at Clarence T.C. Ching Complex. ILH: ‘Iolani vs. Damien, 6 p.m. at Farrington. OIA DI/Open: Waianae at Kapolei, 6:30 p.m.; Waipahu at Mililani, 6:30 p.m.

OIA Division II: Kalaheo at Kaiser, 6 p.m. Non-League: Pac-Five vs. Molokai, 6 p.m. at Kamehameha.

GOLF

College men: Hawaii Tri Match, first round, 7 a.m., at Mauna Lani Golf Course and Waikoloa Beach Course.

KAYAKING

ILH: Sprint races, boys at 3:20 p.m.; girls at 4 p.m. at Ala Wai Canal.

SOFT TENNIS

OIA: Championships, 9 a.m. at McKinley.

VOLLEYBALL

PacWest women: Chaminade vs. Hawaii Hilo, 7 p.m. at Vulcan Gym. ILH, Varsity I girls: Tournament, ‘Iolani at Punahou, 11:30 a.m.

SUNDAY

No local sporting events scheduled

WATER POLO

ILH

Varsity Boys

Mid-Pacific 12, ‘Iolani 9

Goal Scorers—Mid-Pacific: Rylind Butler 5, Jordan Clifford 5, Dylan Morris, Noah Yang. ‘Iolani: Reef Hangai 4, Nigel Palalay 2, Jackson Iwata 2, Micah Fasi.