Letter: Some devices can help track water use

Mahalo to Paul Casey for discussing water-smart devices that monitor water use, leaks, pressures and more, and provide the information in real time via phone apps (“Let BWS customers track water usage,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, Oct. 1).

The Board of Water Supply (BWS) does allow and provide rebates for certain water-smart devices that can be attached to or connected into plumbing on the customer’s side of the meter. Please visit our website at boardofwatersupply.com/conservation for more information on our Water Sensible program.

However, there are challenges to installing other types of devices directly on the water meter due to tampering concerns, and compatibility with our meters.

We participate in the WaterSmart® program, which monitors water use and can alert you to potential leaks. The Board of Water Supply strongly supports water conservation, and we appreciate the community’s efforts to conserve our precious water supply.

Ernest Lau

Manager and chief engineer, Board of Water Supply

