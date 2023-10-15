comscore Letter: Some devices can help track water use | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Some devices can help track water use

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Mahalo to Paul Casey for discussing water-smart devices that monitor water use, leaks, pressures and more, and provide the information in real time via phone apps (“Let BWS customers track water usage,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, Oct. 1). Read more

Previous Story
Column: ‘A‘ohe mālama, pau i ka CRB

Scroll Up