comscore On Politics: State backlog of Maui jobless claims like COVID era | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Editorial | On Politics

On Politics: State backlog of Maui jobless claims like COVID era

  • By Richard Borreca Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 6:54 p.m.

When Hawaii was in its 2021 COVID crisis, it was no surprise that people would lose their jobs. Read more

Previous Story
Column: ‘A‘ohe mālama, pau i ka CRB

Scroll Up