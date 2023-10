Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Book lovers will be in heaven at the 18th Hawai‘i Book & Music Festival, a three-day event with 12 interviews and panels featuring top Hawaii authors with new books in 2023.

Panel topics include Growing Up Hapa in Hawaii; Dialogue: Three Major Hawaiian Poets; and 1898: US Imperial Visions & Revisions — And Their Impact Today, an inaugural event of a yearlong program tied to the National Portrait Gallery’s current exhibit, “1898, Visions and Revisions.”

Author conversations include Makana Eyre (“Sing, Memory: The Remarkable Story of the Man Who Saved the Music of the Nazi Camps”); Mindy Pennybacker (“Surfing Sisterhood Hawai‘i: Wahine Reclaiming the Waves”) with Sydney Iaukea and May Kamaka; Megan Kamalei Kakimoto (“Every Drop Is a Man’s Nightmare: Stories”) with Kristiana Kahakauwila; and Chris ­McKinney (“Eventide, Water City”).

The Hawai‘i Literary Council will also present its annual Elliot Cades Awards for Literature and the Loretta D. Petrie Awards for Service to the Literary Community.

Constance Hale will wrap up the festival with a writers workshop focused on “Finding the Voice that Makes Readers Keep Turning the Page.” Registration and a $25 donation to the festival is required.

Eight events will be held at the William S. Richardson School of Law; four remote events will take place via Zoom. Admission to the author interviews and panels is free, though preregistration is required as space is limited.

Find event details, schedules and ­registration at hawaiibookandmusic festival.com.