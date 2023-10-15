comscore The Lanikai Mortgage Players is where melodramas thrive | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Features

The Lanikai Mortgage Players is where melodramas thrive

  • By John Berger jberger@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • MARIE HOBRO / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Adele Wilson, left, prepare for rehearsal with Anne Marie Duca.

    MARIE HOBRO / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

    Adele Wilson, left, prepare for rehearsal with Anne Marie Duca.

  • MARIE HOBRO / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Members of the cast of the production “Bedlam in the Bedlands” rehearse at The Nelson and Lucille Shreve Theater in Lanikai.

    MARIE HOBRO / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

    Members of the cast of the production “Bedlam in the Bedlands” rehearse at The Nelson and Lucille Shreve Theater in Lanikai.

  • MARIE HOBRO / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Keith Merriam, president of the Lanikai Mortgage Players, prepares to hit the stage. The theater group specializes in melodrama.

    MARIE HOBRO / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

    Keith Merriam, president of the Lanikai Mortgage Players, prepares to hit the stage. The theater group specializes in melodrama.

  • MARIE HOBRO / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER “Bedlam in the Bedlands” cast members rehearse at The Nelson and Lucille Shreve Theater in Lanikai.

    MARIE HOBRO / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

    “Bedlam in the Bedlands” cast members rehearse at The Nelson and Lucille Shreve Theater in Lanikai.

  • MARIE HOBRO / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Members of the cast of the production “Bedlam in the Bedlands” rehearse at The Nelson and Lucille Shreve Theater in Lanikai.

    MARIE HOBRO / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

    Members of the cast of the production “Bedlam in the Bedlands” rehearse at The Nelson and Lucille Shreve Theater in Lanikai.

It’s an origin story straight out of one of those old movies about kids putting together a show in their neighbor’s barn. But this one is true. Read more

Previous Story
Taboo Zero’s debut single a compelling personal statement

Scroll Up