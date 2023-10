Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Since the deadly wildfire in August that decimated its sanctuary, Lahaina United Methodist Church has held service every Sunday but one.

It was important for Pastor John Crewe to resume weekly services as soon as possible “to let people know we’re still here, we have not left, the church is still going.”

Most of his 75 members lost their homes, but over half meet every Sunday.

“I think there’s a joy in being together, and more of a desire to be together,” Crewe said. “I think we’re holding onto whatever hope we can hold onto. They’re very faithful people. Just gathering together, it’s been really helpful for me. I always feel better on Sundays.”

The multicultural church, which includes a Tongan ministry, has been meeting at the Lahuiokalani Ka‘anapali Congregational Church in Honokowai, about five miles from Lahaina. The noon service is also livestreamed on Facebook, as it has been since the pandemic.

Crewe’s home and part of the preschool are still standing amid the wreckage, along with a rock stairway and the church sign. He credited Sione Pasikala, his neighbor, churchyard caretaker and choir director, for saving the parsonage from being burned. Pasikala valiantly watered it down along with his own home after everyone else escaped, carrying buckets of well water after the hose water pressure dropped, Crewe said.

A small building with a couple of classrooms and a bathroom also remain from the church’s Children of the Rainbow preschool. As soon it’s safe to return to the property, director Noelle Kamaunu will reestablish the school.

Established in 1896 to serve the first Japanese plantation workers, the church building that burned was constructed in 1922 by the same architect who built the Lahaina Hongwanji Mission. It combines a Craftsman bungalow exterior with New Eng­land elements and Japanese wooden designs throughout the interior, he said. Crewe also admired the beautiful stained glass windows, the custom-built koa altar and chairs and other unique features like a slightly inclined floor that allowed for stadium-like seating.

Lahaina UMC combined with two other Methodist churches serving the Filipino and Puukolii Camps in 1946 and 1958, respectively. An education building was added in 1964.

Tongas first joined the church in the 1990s and currently number about 40. Some families started meeting soon after the fire at a hotel, and now meet at one of the members’ homes in Honokowai. The Tongans hold their evening service at the Lahuiokalani church in the evenings but also attend the English morning service in which the Tongan choir sings.

“That’s one of the things I love about the congregation, that we do a lot of things together, even if we have a separate ministry for Tongan language services,” Crewe said.

The English service also incorporates Hawaiian elements in its worship, including the Queen’s prayer (“Ke Aloha O Ka Haku”) and the song “Hawaii Aloha.”

Crewe, who has led the church during the past four years, said in spite of the turmoil he wouldn’t leave his position even if given the opportunity.

“At this point I’m going to stay until we get back and as long as I can. I want to rebuild, so we’re not planning to go anywhere. My wife, Hyalene, has been wonderful. I feel like we have a good support structure here and that helps. I do believe God’s going to make something good out of this.

“I can’t explain why (bad) things happen like this, but I’ll just say when they do happen, God is there. … We will face suffering, Jesus himself faced suffering, and within that suffering came a love that grew that brings people together. The kingdom of God as we try to make it available for people in this world is to try to counter the challenges, the difficulties of this world, with love. It’s not outwardly very powerful, but it can be, and it has led to great things that have happened throughout history that have made our lives better through these quiet struggles of faithful people. And there’s beauty to that.”

The Rev. Won-Seok Yuh, communications coordinator for the Hawaii District Office of the UMC, said there is a high possibility of rebuilding the Lahaina church, given the generosity of the global community. It will take years and be tailored to meet the specific needs of the area.

The UMC Disaster Response Task Force is “world recognized” and works with Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster. In Hawaii, there are more than 40 early response teams (of 7 adults) being trained and certified to assist, said Yuh, a co-pastor at the First United Methodist Church of Honolulu.

How to help

To make donations to help rebuild Lahaina United Methodist Church:

>> Hawaii residents: Send checks to the Lahaina United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 10253, Lahaina, HI 96761; or to “HUMU” (Hawaii United Methodist Union) — with a note in the memo that says “Lahaina UMC Donation” — mailed to the Hawaii District Office, 20 S. Vineyard Blvd., Honolulu, HI 96813. Or donate online at lumcmaui.org/donate.