Leaders gather for blessing for Red Hill defueling
By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 10:33 p.m.
Kumu Hinaleimoana Wong-Kalu offered a blessing for the safe and expeditious defueling of the Red Hill storage facility, which will begin Monday. Standing behind Wong-Kalu are Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke, Board of Water Supply Manager and Chief Engineer Ernie Lau and Kahu Kekoa.
Kahu Kordell Kekoa, above center, delivered a traditional blessing Saturday at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam as military and state officials stood in attendance.
Members of the U.S. military and other officials at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam attended a blessing for the safe and expeditious draining of the Navy’s Red Hill fuel storage facility. The ceremony Saturday morning was led by Kumu Hinaleimoana Wong-Kalu and Kahu Kordell Kekoa.