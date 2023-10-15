comscore Leaders gather for blessing for Red Hill defueling | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Leaders gather for blessing for Red Hill defueling

  • By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:33 p.m.
  CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Kumu Hinaleimoana Wong-Kalu offered a blessing for the safe and expeditious defueling of the Red Hill storage facility, which will begin Monday. Standing behind Wong-Kalu are Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke, Board of Water Supply Manager and Chief Engineer Ernie Lau and Kahu Kekoa.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Kumu Hinaleimoana Wong-Kalu offered a blessing for the safe and expeditious defueling of the Red Hill storage facility, which will begin Monday. Standing behind Wong-Kalu are Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke, Board of Water Supply Manager and Chief Engineer Ernie Lau and Kahu Kekoa.

  CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Kahu Kordell Kekoa, above center, delivered a traditional blessing Saturday at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-­Hickam as military and state officials stood in attendance.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Kahu Kordell Kekoa, above center, delivered a traditional blessing Saturday at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-­Hickam as military and state officials stood in attendance.

  CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Members of the U.S. military and other officials at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-­Hickam attended a blessing for the safe and expeditious draining of the Navy's Red Hill fuel storage facility. The ceremony Saturday morning was led by Kumu Hinaleimoana Wong-Kalu and Kahu Kordell Kekoa.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Members of the U.S. military and other officials at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-­Hickam attended a blessing for the safe and expeditious draining of the Navy’s Red Hill fuel storage facility. The ceremony Saturday morning was led by Kumu Hinaleimoana Wong-Kalu and Kahu Kordell Kekoa.

The ceremony, led by prominent Hawaiian cultural practitioner Kumu Hinaleimoana Wong-Kalu and clergyman Kahu Kordell Kekoa, sought to show solidarity and hope that the complicated operation — which is set to conclude by late January — proceeds safely and smoothly. Read more

