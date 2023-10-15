comscore Hawaii in a giving mood in loss to San Diego State | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Sports

Hawaii in a giving mood in loss to San Diego State

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:11 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii wide receiver Pofele Ashlock hauled in this 17-yard scoring pass in the second quarter against San Diego State on Saturday.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Hawaii wide receiver Pofele Ashlock hauled in this 17-yard scoring pass in the second quarter against San Diego State on Saturday.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii wide receiver Steven McBride hauled in a long pass ahead of San Diego State cornerback Chris Johnson during the first half at the Ching Complex on Saturday. McBride finished with five catches for 157 yards.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Hawaii wide receiver Steven McBride hauled in a long pass ahead of San Diego State cornerback Chris Johnson during the first half at the Ching Complex on Saturday. McBride finished with five catches for 157 yards.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii wide receiver Alex Perry hauled in a touchdown pass over San Diego State cornerback Dezjhon Malone on Saturday.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Hawaii wide receiver Alex Perry hauled in a touchdown pass over San Diego State cornerback Dezjhon Malone on Saturday.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM UH quarterback Brayden Schager passed for 427 yards in the loss.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    UH quarterback Brayden Schager passed for 427 yards in the loss.

A crowd of 8,296 saw the Warriors commit four turnovers, three of which the Aztecs parlayed into 21 points, in falling to 2-5 overall and 0-2 in the Mountain West. In ending a four-game losing streak, the Aztecs improved to 3-4 and 1-2. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard - Oct. 14, 2023
Next Story
Television and radio - Oct. 15, 2023

Scroll Up