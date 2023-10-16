Letter: Humanitarian aid was diverted to Hamas

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Regarding the reference to “refugees who have suffered Israeli apartheid,” in the letter, “Israelis, Palestinians must be made whole” (Star-Advertiser, Oct. 13): It is Hamas, the leader of the Gazan people, that has been the apartheid government.

It has been diverting humanitarian aid to war activities and not social projects that could help the Gaza people. A Gaza aid worker was found guilty of diverting up to $50 million from his employer World Vision to Hamas for tunnel-building used to attack Israeli citizens. The Institute for Palestinian Studies proved that child labor was used in the tunnel construction.

There are many more accounted-for diversions of humanitarian aid that went to the war effort and not the people.

The people in Gaza suffer under their own leadership, not Israel’s.

Cynthia Lebowitz

Waikiki

