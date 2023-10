Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Having read the article about rising water rates, and how the Honolulu Board of Water Supply is proposing rate increases during each of the next five years (“Talk about those rising water rates,” Star-Advertiser, Off The News, Oct. 13), I continued on to Kaimana Beach for my weekly swim and to enjoy the newly installed half-million-dollar shower (“Blangiardi announces opening of new park shower at Kaimana Beach,” Star- Advertiser, Photo Gallery, Oct. 9).

I am sorely disappointed and recommend the city review the specifications with the contractor. Who dropped the ball, the contractor or the city?

Some of the shower on-buttons were already missing, the water pressure was very weak, and the runoff shows a complete lack of basic engineering. The water sits there mixed with the buildup of sand.

Another city failure and incompetent waste of taxpayer money. Who is responsible for this fiasco and who’s going to fix it?

Mary J. Culvyhouse

Kaneohe

