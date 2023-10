Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The baklava that Laurie Oue of Aina Haina makes is so delicious. It’s always gone in no time so she never knows how many days it stays crisp. It is her go-to contribution to potlucks and is oftentimes eaten before the party is over. Many of us are hesitant to make this Mediterranean dessert because we think we need to butter each layer. Laurie’s easy recipe just butters the middle and the top and still the filo dough rises, separates and produces that attractive crispy texture. She modified an old recipe by using macadamia nuts and doubling the amount. She also uses local honey to add that Hawaii touch. You’ll find filo dough in the freezer section. Enjoy.

Laurie Oue’s Macadamia Nut Baklava

Ingredients:

• 1 (16-ounce) box filo sheets

• 1/2 cup sugar

• 1 teaspoon cinnamon

• 2 cups chopped macadamia nuts

• 1 cup salted butter, melted

• 6 ounces honey, local preferred

Directions:

The night before, put the unopened filo in the refrigerator to defrost. The next day, preheat oven to 325 degrees. Open the filo wrapper and unfold the sheets. Cut in half horizontally. Brush melted butter on one half. Mix sugar, cinnamon and macadamia nuts in a bowl. Sprinkle nut mixture on buttered filo all the way to the edges on only one side. Butter other side of the filo and cover the sugared side. Keep the remaining melted butter. With a knife, cut three rows by five rows into squares and cut diagonally to make triangles; you will have 15 squares, then 30 triangles. With a spatula, transfer the triangles to an ungreased cookie sheet. Pour remaining melted butter over the tops. Bake for 45-55 minutes until golden brown. Remove from oven; drizzle honey on top while hot.

Makes 30 triangles.

Lynette Lo Tom has written three cookbooks and loves hearing about home cooks. Visit lynettecooks.com for more information.