Former Oahu teacher pleads guilty in child porn case
Hawaii News

Former Oahu teacher pleads guilty in child porn case

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:56 a.m.

Alden Bunag will face 15 to 30 years in federal prison and up to a $250,000 fine when he is sentenced Jan. 16 before Senior U.S. District Judge Susan Oki Mollway. Read more

