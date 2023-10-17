Housing shuffle vexes Lahaina fire evacuees

By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 1:07 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
A row of homes in the Kahoma Village neighborhood was leveled by the wildfires.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Paul Maloney recalls the day of the Lahaina wildfires from his backyard patio in Lahaina. The Maloneys and their family have moved seven times since evacuating their Kahoma Village home the day of the wildfires.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Paul Maloney, right, and granddaughter Kamryn Bosque gather belongings from their Lahaina home in Kahoma Village. While their home still stands, water, electricity and infrastructure still prevent them from being able to return — even while rent is still being paid.