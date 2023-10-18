VIDEO: Gov. Josh Green, Maui Mayor Richard Bissen to discuss wildfire response

Editor’s Note: Watch the video above on your desktop computer. Viewing from your mobile phone? Click here to watch on Facebook.

Gov. Josh Green and Maui Mayor Richard Bissen held a press conference today to discuss the latest updates on the economic recovery and housing response on Maui.

Speakers included state officials, as well as representatives from FEMA and the American Red Cross.

Starting on Oct. 20, grant disbursement will begin through the nonprofit Maui Economic Opportunity community action agency, Green said. According to the governor, $50 million has been set aside with another $50 million on tap, with grants up to $30,000 available for a variety of needs. The funds are accessible in addition to money from FEMA and other organizations.

Green said he will visit Washington next week to update President Biden and HUD secretary Marcia Fudge on the latest Maui developments.

Addressing ongoing housing issues on the island, Bissen said the County of Maui will make a more concerted effort to spread awareness about the “Host Housing Support Program.” Under the program, hosts who share their homes to those displaced by the Lahaina fire can receive $375 a month for every survivor living with them, up to $1,500.

The program, funded by the American Red Cross, the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement and the Hawaii Community Foundation, was announced on Oct. 3, but Bissen said it will now apply retroactively to all Hawaii families who hosted the displaced since Aug. 8.

There are currently more than 1,000 homes registered with the program statewide, Green said.

At one point, some 7,996 people were living in hotels, with that number falling to 6,879 as of Tuesday, Green said. As the state works to house the people of Lahaina, he urged those interested in renting out space in their home to reach out.

On the topic of public safety and opening schools, Green said recent tests for heavy metals, particularly arsenic and lead, came back negative. There was a high reading for nickel at one site, though the presence of the metal is not considered a cause for alarm.

Green in early November will offer details on programs designed to distribute funds to those injured in the fire or to families of fire victims.

FEMA Regional Administrator Robert J. Fenton Jr. said the agency has spent nearly $1 billion so far on relief, cleanup and rebuilding efforts.

