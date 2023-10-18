comscore Column: Breast cancer a threat to finances, too | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Island Voices

Column: Breast cancer a threat to finances, too

  By Rolanda Morgan
  • Today
  • Updated 6:34 p.m.
  Rolanda Morgan

    COURTESY PHOTO

    Rolanda Morgan

A diagnosis of breast cancer is life-altering for the patient and the patient’s (usually the woman’s) family. Beyond personal and social impacts, the financial damage is often forgotten. Read more

