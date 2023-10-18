Column: Breast cancer a threat to finances, too

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

A diagnosis of breast cancer is life-altering for the patient and the patient’s (usually the woman’s) family. Beyond personal and social impacts, the financial damage is often forgotten.

Some facts not often understood about the financial “toxicity” of breast cancer are in a new report compiled by Komen called “Making Ends Meet.” You probably know breast cancer is the most common cancer and leading cause of cancer death among women. But did you know that:

>> Breast cancer is the most expensive form of cancer to treat.

>> Up to 73% of adult cancer survivors experience damage to personal finances from out-of-pocket costs for their medical care.

>> Not surprisingly, half of breast cancer patients report that even mild financial disruption in their lives affects treatment choices, quality of life, medication adherence, bankruptcy rates and even mortality.

This is why, along with raising awareness, Komen raises money, not just to work on long-term solutions, but to provide financial assistance to thousands facing breast cancer. If you need us, we are here, at no cost. But consider supporting Komen today so we don’t have to turn away anyone in need.

Susan G. Komen’s Patient Care Center helps to meet the immediate needs of people facing breast cancer by giving $500 or $750 to qualifying individuals to cover expenses incurred due to their treatment. It may not seem like a lot, but especially for those with low income, it can make a world of difference to pay rent, transportation costs and utility bills, not to mention groceries.

A shining example in our community of someone who recognizes the problem and tries to do something about it is Laurie Marcouiller. Her family operates Kaimuki Auto Repair. Her father, Alan Nakamura, was known to many as the unofficial “mayor of Kaimuki” and Laurie is the third generation of her family to operate this full-service, hands-on business.

But breast cancer does not discriminate. In 2021, Laurie was diagnosed with triple positive breast cancer. She went through it all — chemo, surgery radiation — and got through it all. Now she is one of our leading fundraisers, in big ways and small. On the counter at the auto repair shop is a donation jar for customers’ loose change, she organizes hair donation drives to make wigs, and a lot more.

“I help because I am fortunate enough to do so,” she says. “Many people cannot work during chemo but I was lucky enough to do so. We try to raise money to help others and for the cause, so others can just fight the fight and not have to worry about the expensive bills that come with cancer.”

Laurie and everyone who works to alleviate the “toxicity” of breast cancer has a lot to be proud of:

Through early detection and effective treatments, we’ve helped reduce the breast cancer mortality rate in the U.S. by 43% since 1989.

We’ve invested nearly $1.1 billion in research, leading to new ways to prevent, diagnose and better treat breast cancer.

We’ve invested more than $15 million in community health programs in the last year alone to ensure people get the help they need to understand the disease, access screening and diagnostic exams, remove barriers to care and receive critical support.

But there is so much left to do. While we work on long-term solutions, financial assistance is a lifeline for tens of thousands of people facing breast cancer. The fight to cure breast cancer and support those facing its challenges goes on year-round, of course, not just during October, Breast Cancer Awareness Month. If you need us, we are here, at no cost.

Rolanda Morgan is executive director of Komen Hawaii.