Letter: Criminals should serve local communities

I was shocked by the story of the killing of recumbent cyclist Barbara Klein, allegedly by Carlton Inada (“Hilo man, 70, charged in fatal collision,” Star-Advertiser, Top News, Oct. 5). Being a car-free, recumbent tricyclist myself, I find that in Hilo, 99% of the drivers are respectful and courteous toward me. Drivers often wave me through intersections when they do not have to stop.

Criminals should not be “put away,” incarcerated for years. Criminals of all income levels, ages and skin colors should have tracking chips inserted under their skin. They should pick up trash so it doesn’t wash into Hilo Bay. They should work in agriculture harvesting crops, repairing farm equipment, promoting organic farming, even selling crops. They should be trained in first aid and assist homeless people with wounds, bathing, getting to showers, meals and shelters.

Reading to young people or older visually impaired folks should be part of their daily routine. Allowing criminals to interact with “normal” people would help strengthen their rehabilitation and reduce recidivism. People with brilliance, values that are ‘criminal’, energy, motivation and decent health should not be forced into inactivity and endless boredom. Minds and bodies stagnate under our horrid prison system.

Gary Harrold

Hilo

