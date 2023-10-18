comscore Letter: Criminals should serve local communities | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Criminals should serve local communities

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

I was shocked by the story of the killing of recumbent cyclist Barbara Klein, allegedly by Carlton Inada (“Hilo man, 70, charged in fatal collision,” Star-Advertiser, Top News, Oct. 5). Read more

Previous Story
Off The News: A lesson in clean-hydrogen power

Scroll Up